Detective asks public for help with finding shooter who killed boy at Miami-Dade park

Angelo Guzman was killed on Sunday at a park in southwest Miami-Dade County. He was 14 years old.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detective Edhy Mederos said he has been searching for the shooter who killed a boy on Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Mederos said 14-year-old Angelo Guzman died after a shooting at Sandpiper Park at 11100 SW 157 Ave., in the Hammocks neighborhood.

“Angelo was visiting his father. At some point, he made it to the park where the incident occurred,” Mederos said in a video released on Thursday night. “There were families in the area that heard the gunshots and responded to that area.”

Mederos said he needs to talk to those witnesses or anyone who saw anything unusual that could help them find Angelo’s killer.

“I have been in contact with the family and they are distraught. They need answers. They want closure and I want to give them that closure,” Mederos said. “Angelo was just starting his life. His family is going to miss him. His friends are going to miss him. His classmates are going to miss him.”

Mederos said anyone with information in the case needs to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

