Man breaks into Dania Beach home 3 times, stealing safe, belongings, and locking dog in room

A suspect has been caught on camera ransacking a victim's home three times in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was caught on camera breaking into a Dania Beach home and ransacking the entire property, stealing countless items including the homeowner’s safe.

According to the surveillance footage, the incident occurred at a home located in the area of Southwest 15th Street and Second Avenue.

Police say the suspect can be seen peeking through the fence to make sure the coast is clear before he grabs a rock and smashes it though a window.

Local 10 News spoke to the victim by phone who says the situation is incredibly frustrating because the suspect easily smashed his way in — despite the dog being home, despite having a fenced property, and despite the security cameras.

The man even locked the victim’s dog in a room while he ransacked the entire home about three different times over the span of two hours, according to the victim.

In the videos, police say the man is clearly seen re-entering the home three separate times filling a trash bag with the victim’s belongings. He even returned to steal a safe.

The victim says he’s worried because the crook is probably closer than he knows.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.