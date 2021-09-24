Police search for suspect responsible for randomly attacking 70-year-old man in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who attacked a 70-year-old victim in Miramar, and the victim is seeking out the community’s help to catch him.

According to Miramar Police, on Tuesday at around 12 p.m., 70-year-old Cesar Posada was working at a shopping plaza off South University Drive, where he performs maintenance, when suddenly he was attacked.

Posada demonstrated to Local 10 News exactly what he was doing moments before the attack.

He says he was using a squeegee to clean the glass windows when all of a sudden he felt a strike and thought a cyclist had hit him. That is, until he saw the amount of blood. “A lot of a blood, I didn’t see much else,” he says.

Police say Posada was bleeding profusely from the side of his head where he now has about 14 stitches.

Thankfully, a barbershop nearby helped him call police.

According to the victim, he thought he was going to die. He suffered a four-inch laceration to his head and had to be transported to a hospital.

Surveillance video shows the man, who police say, allegedly struck the victim. Plus, a witness told police he saw the suspect run south on University Drive after the incident.

“The suspect is a black male, slim build, 18 to 30 years old,” says Sergeant Oscar Mendoza of Miramar Police.

Now, Posada, says he is paranoid to go back to work, and that the suspect did this without motive.

However, he is thankful to be alive, and is asking for the public’s help to catch the suspect responsible.

Police believe this was a random act and are pursuing several leads. However, they need the community’s help.

A $5,000 cash reward has been set up for information leading to an arrest. If you know of anything, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.