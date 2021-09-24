Study investigates use of diabetes drug to treat dementia

A study found that a diabetes drug appears to be able to slow cognitive decline in those with dementia and a Dutch study found that people with pre-diabetes have double the risk of major depression.

WESTON, Fla. – A drug used to treat hypoglycemia in diabetes appears to also slow cognitive decline.

Dr. Damon Salzman, a neurologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said a South Korean study found that patients using DPP-4 inhibitors had lower levels of brain amyloid.

“So this was actually a very promising study in giving us another avenue for potentially treating this condition, something which potentially could be, well, disease modifying,” he said.

Salzman says while encouraging, the study group was relatively small and it’s not known if DPP-4 inhibitors would be helpful in people without diabetes.

And a Dutch study found that people with pre-diabetes have double the risk of major depression.

Researchers said specific measures of insulin resistance all showed a significant link with developing a major depressive disorder.

As a result, the researchers believe doctors should check the metabolic status of people with mood disorders.

Also in today’s health news, a new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds.

They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found in dairy foods and followed them for 16 years.

Those with high levels of the fatty acid had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease.

And they had no increased risk of death from all causes.

The study did not identify what type of dairy products the subjects consumed.