Record number of passengers have attempted to take guns through Fort Lauderdale airport security checkpoints this year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a rise in the number of passengers trying to bring guns through security checkpoints at a popular South Florida airport.

According to TSA, more passengers attempted to bring a firearm through security at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this year than ever before.

Three loaded guns were found on Thursday, bringing the total for this year to 103.

That already beats the previous record, which was set in 2019 when 100 firearms were located.

In comparison to other busy Florida airports, this year TSA has intercepted 51 guns at Miami International Airport and 80 at Orlando International Airport.

“This is a troubling trend and one that threatens the safety of other passengers and our officers,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “You see the way some travelers fling their bags onto the x-ray belt for screening, posing the risk of an accidental discharge with tragic results.”

Across Florida so far this year, 456 passengers have brought a gun to a security checkpoint, which already matches the total from 2020.

“And with more than three months still to go in 2021, the stage is set for an unfortunate and dangerous record, a record that no airport wants to set,” said Koshetz. “But many will top 2019′s gun numbers even while passenger volumes still remain lower than in that pre-pandemic year.”

As a reminder, guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

Passengers can fly with firearms in checked baggage only, and they must be packed properly and declared to agents when checking in.