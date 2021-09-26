Broward Schools fear less funding due to enrollment numbers down by the thousands

School board members in Broward County continued their search for missing students on Sunday.

TAMARAC, Fla. – School board members in Broward County continued their search for missing students on Sunday.

Officials say thousands of students are not in the system due to COVID-19 concerns, and it could impact the county’s funding in the near future.

According to Broward Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, some parents are apprehensive about sending their children to school because of COVID-19.

While the population in Broward County is increasing, there are about 10,000 fewer students enrolled in public schools this year.

The low numbers prompted Broward County Public Schools to launch a campaign, going door to door to trying and get children back into the school system.

Many parents have taken the virtual, home school or charter school routes. Fewer students means less dollars, with Broward already dipping into federal COVID-19 funds to keep from cutting jobs and programs.

“I had one yesterday had another one today where the parents were concerned,” said Cartwright. “‘What is it going to look like for my child inside of school? How are we protecting our children from not getting Covid?’”

The final number of children re-engaging back into school will be finalized sometime next week.