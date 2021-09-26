High-speed chase leads to truck crashing into funeral home

As police were in pursuit of a red pickup truck, it hit a black car, sending it to its side.

Witnesses said there was quite a high-speed chase in Miami on Saturday, with a red pickup truck hitting another car, sending that car onto its side and the pickup truck crashing into a funeral home.

Witnesses said that before 7 p.m., they saw police in pursuit of a red pickup truck along Northwest 7th Street near Northwest 35th Avenue.

The Miami Police Department have not confirmed it was in fact a chase, but our cameras spotted a person handcuffed and searched by police.

Police urged travelers to seek alternative routes due to the incident.