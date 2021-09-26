Opa-locka flea market evacuated after shots ring out in parking lot

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are investigating after someone opened fire outside a flea market in Opa-locka.
It happened Sunday just after 11 a.m. along Northwest 42nd Avenue.
Local 10 News learned around two shots were fired in the south parking lot.
A heavy police presence responded as officers worked to clear out the market.
No injures were reported in the shooting.
Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.