Opa-locka flea market evacuated after shots ring out in parking lot

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are investigating after someone opened fire outside a flea market in Opa-locka.

It happened Sunday just after 11 a.m. along Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Local 10 News learned around two shots were fired in the south parking lot.

Police investigate a shooting outside an Opa-locka flea market. (WPLG)

A heavy police presence responded as officers worked to clear out the market.

No injures were reported in the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.