Police investigating a possible shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Broward County.

It happened along Royal Plaza Drive in in Fort Lauderdale early Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard five gunshots.

Officers had the area roped off with police tape, but investigators said they did not locate any shooting victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.