Maintenance worker’s suicide could be tied to missing 19-year-old from South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A maintenance worker who the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said had a romantic interest in a missing 19-year-old woman from South Florida has been found dead, according to investigators

Deputies continue searching for Miya Marcano who went missing on Friday. Marcano, from South Florida, is a student at the University of Central Florida.

On Monday, deputies said they found a man named Armando Caballero dead by suicide and that they had been looking for him to question him about Marcano’s disappearance.

Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas Apartment Complex in Orlando, where she worked, deputies said. Caballero also worked at the complex, investigators said.

Marcano is described by deputies as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.