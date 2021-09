The shooting took place in the area of Northwest 44th Street and 21st Avenue, Broward County authorities say.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A man was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center on Monday after he was shot in the head, Broward fire rescue officials say.

It happened in the area of Northwest 44th Street and 21st Avenue in Oakland Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert but his condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

