Miami man accused of molesting 6-year-old girl

MIAMI – City of Miami police arrested a 57-year-old man Monday on accusations that he has repeatedly molested a 6-year-old girl.

According to his arrest report, Mario Padilla digitally penetrated the victim’s vagina with his finger while they were alone in his living room on several occasions.

The girl told police that other children were present at the home when the incidents occurred, but the children were inside a bedroom, leaving her alone with Padilla.

The victim told police she would be in physical pain when she was molested.

According to the arrest report, Padilla is not related to the victim. Further details about their relationship is being withheld in an effort to ensure the anonymity of the victim.

Padilla is facing one count of sexual battery on a minor by an adult.

Police said he has denied the accusations against him.

Regardless, Padilla remains held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.