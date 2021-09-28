Police: Driver of pickup truck flees scene after fatally striking bicyclist in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead police are searching for a driver who they said was captured on surveillance video striking a bicyclist with their pickup truck and then fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 4.

According to Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales, the victim was riding his bike south on North Krome Avenue when he crossed into the lane where the pickup truck was traveling in.

Morales said the bicyclist was struck by the pickup truck, and despite life-saving efforts by responding officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Sept. 4 in Homestead.

Morales said the driver of the dark-colored Ford F-150 fled the scene.

“The Homestead Police department would like to remind the public not to leave the scene of an accident because you may not be at fault,” Morales said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).