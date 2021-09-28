Partly Cloudy icon
Police: Plane carrying 2 people crashes on Miramar roadway

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities confirmed that a plane crashed in Miramar late Monday night.

According to Miramar police, the plane came down on Palm Avenue north of Miramar Parkway.

Officers closed down Palm Avenue at Miramar Boulevard and Miramar Parkway.

Authorities said two people were on board the plane and that they were alive, but did not provide an update on their health status beyond that.

Officers also did not say whether anyone on the ground was hurt when the plane came down.

Two ambulances were spotted leaving the scene. Police said both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be handing the investigation, police said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

