16 Cuban migrants taken into federal custody after coming ashore in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took 16 Cuban migrants into custody early Wednesday morning after their homemade raft came ashore in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed.

According to Border Patrol officials, the incident occurred near Key West.

A photo taken of the group shows the migrants, who appeared to be all or mostly men, huddled together on a small blue raft.

It’s unclear which agency first spotted the migrants or whether they were reported by a civilian.

The migrants are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.