Dog dies during house fire injuring 3 in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Smoke billowed out of a home on Wednesday during a fire that killed a dog and injured three people in Lauderhill.

Firefighters responded to the home at 4831 NW 17th Ct., where a neighbor said he saw the flames spread from a shed to the back of the home.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy, LFR personnel treated one of the people injured outside of the home and took the other two people to Broward Health Medical Center.

Levy, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Fire-Rescue Department, also said another dog that was in the home vanished.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.