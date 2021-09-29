Miami Beach police search for missing woman who suffers from mental illness

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are searching for a 34-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

According to authorities, Kayline Montero DeCastro had discussed with her aunt going to a hospital on Saturday to get psychiatric treatment because she suffers from multiple mental disorders and physical health issues.

But police say Montero DeCastro disappeared that day and hasn’t been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and white and black Nike slides.

She has a small Chinese symbol tattoo on the back of her neck and an unknown tattoo on her inner left forearm, authorities said.

According to police, Montero DeCastro is not currently on any medication.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.