National Coffee Day 2021 in South Florida: Save a latte money

If you’ve bean craving a store-bought cup ‘o’ joe (or, let’s face it, a fancy, white chocolate caramel macchiato with one pump of brown sugar, one pump of pumpkin spice, and covered with a pumpkin cold foam), then you’re in luck — it’s National Coffee Day.

Yes, Wednesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. There seems to be a national holiday for just about anything and everything these days, but with this one, we can’t fully espresso our excitement. It’s a brew-tiful day to go support a local coffee shop (or to go visit your favorite coffee chain) in South Florida.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on coffee, lattes, cortaditos, and cafecitos so you can plan before you cocoa out to grab some on your work break. Why are we doing this? Because everything we brew, we brew it for you.

Local Coffee Shops

Free Coffee at Half Moon Empanadas

Half Moon Empanadas is celebrating the holiday by offering free American coffee at their Jackson Health Hospital, Pembroke Pines, and MiMo locations on Sept. 29. Guests can enjoy the complimentary freshly brewed American coffee as they select from their wide selection of empanadas, from sweet to savory. What’s better than a nutella empanada paired with free coffee? One free coffee will be handed out per person until supplies last. For locations and more click here.

Coffee and an empanada at Half Moon Empanadas. (Courtesy of Half Moon Empanadas)

$1 Coffee at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar is celebrating National Coffee Day with $1 coffee on Sept. 29 at all seven of their locations. Guests can pick up a brewed, 16-ounce coffee, iced or hot, for $1. To participate in the promotion, guests need to download the Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar app and use promo code “COFFEEDAY” for pick up orders only. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar offers a variety of coffees, such as espresso macchiatos, chai lattes, nitro cold brew, iced cappuccinos, and more. For locations and more, click here.

Free Coffee at David’s Cafecito Cafe at The Shelborne

Stop by David’s Cafecito Cafe at The Shelborne from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on National Coffee Day to grab a free coffee and meet the owner of David’s Café, Adrian Gonzalez. This family-owned pop-up is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, click here.

50% off Cold Brew and Batch Brew at The Salty Donut

Swing by The Salty Donut on National Coffee Day at any of their locations to enjoy their Batch Brew, Cold Brew, Cold Brew Lemonade, or seasonal Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew for 50% off. Plus, on Wednesday only, try out their one-day-only Salted Caramel Latte Donut. For locations and more, click here.

Free Espresso or Brewed Coffee at XO Espresso at Lincoln Eatery

At The Lincoln Eatery Food Hall, coffee lovers will be happy to hear that XO Espresso is offering a free espresso or brewed drip coffee with any purchase to celebrate National Coffee Day. XO Espresso is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. XO Espresso Bar is located at 723 Lincoln Ln., N Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, click here.

XO Espresso Bar. (Courtesy of XO Espresso Bar)

National Coffee Shops

Free Medium Coffee at Dunkin Donuts

If you’re a fan of Dunkin Donuts, this deal is for you. DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee. For more information on this promotion, click here.

Starbucks Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Coffee

On National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary by inviting customers to bring in a clean, reusable cup (up to 20 fl. oz.) into participating café locations to receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. The offer is available in cafés only (not in the drive-thru or ordered ahead in the Starbucks app), and there is a limit of one cup per customer up to 20 fl oz. No refills or modifiers. The deal is available at participating locations for iced or hot brewed coffee only, and is not valid on cold brew or Nitro cold brew drinks. Supplies are limited. For safety reasons, Starbucks can only accept clean and empty reusable cups. For more information, click here.

National Coffee Day at Starbucks. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

$1 Coffee at Au Bon Pain

From Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 1, Au Bon Pain is offering freshly brewed drip coffees for $1 and encouraging guests to pick up two coffees — one for themselves and one to treat someone else. This promotion is open to any guest from Wednesday through International Coffee Day, which is Friday, at participating locations. For locations and for more information, click here.

Unlimited, Free Coffee at Panera

Panera is offering free, unlimited coffee all-day long in participating caf e s on National Coffee Day. For locations and for more information, click here.

Have a coffee deal we missed? Email me nlopezalvar@wplg.com.