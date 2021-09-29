Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Person fatally shot after banging on car window in Miramar, police say

Driver detained for questioning

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miramar, Broward County
MIRAMAR, Fla. – One person was fatally shot Wednesday morning near a gas station in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred near the Shell gas station on Miramar Parkway and U.S. 441.

According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues, a driver was stopped in his car at a stop sign when a second person came up to his vehicle and started banging on the door and window.

Rues said some sort of altercation ensued and the person who banged on the window was fatally shot.

The driver has been detained for questioning, but it’s unclear whether he will face charges.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

