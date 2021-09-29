Possible migrants come ashore in Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – Possible migrants were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after coming ashore in Hillsboro Beach.

Sky 10 was above the 1000 block of Hillsboro Mile around 1:15 p.m. as two men were being apprehended.

Hillsboro Beach police officers, deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol were at the scene.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

