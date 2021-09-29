Search for Florida teen Miya Marcano continues around apartment complex

Miya Marcano of Pembroke Pines, a student at Valencia College in Orlando, hasn't been seen since Friday. Investigators on Wednesday focused on the Arden Villa apartment complex where she lived in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives were again focused on the Arden Villa apartments Wednesday, with dogs and search crews going into the Central Florida complex as they look for missing teenager Miya Marcano.

Marcano, a 19-year-old graduate of Flanagan High in Pembroke Pines, is a student at Orlando’s Valencia College. She went missing Friday, a day she was supposed to board a flight back to Fort Lauderdale.

A person of interest in her disappearance, Armando Cabellero, worked at the Arden Villa apartments where Marcano lived. Police say he used a master key to get into her apartment before she disappeared.

Cabellero was found dead by apparent suicide Monday in a Seminole County complex.

Investigators said Caballero made romantic advances toward Marcano that were repeatedly denied.

Local 10 News obtained video that appears to show Cabellero. Family of Marcano say the pink blanket he is holding in that video belongs to Miya.

When family members got to Marcano’s apartment on Saturday morning, they found a broken necklace on her floor, her bedroom in disarray and blood on a pillow. Marcano’s cousin told reporters Tuesday that Marcano was meticulously clean and always wore that necklace.

A deputy remained parked outside of Marcano’s apartment on Wednesday, which is surrounded by a heavily wooded area.

For days, Marcanoo’s family has organized searches. Many people who don’t know the family have been compelled to help.

“She has been on my mind heavy. I can barely sleep,” volunteer Melony Wyllie said. “Think about her constantly. I’m checking social media all the time to see if she’s been found safely.”

The family held a vigil Tuesday night and is holding onto hope of finding Miya.