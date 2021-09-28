Family releases new details about disappearance of Miya Marcano

A family is not giving up hope in finding 19-year-old Miya Marcano, even though police say the man who was a person of interest in her disappearance has taken his own life.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A South Florida family is entering another day in a desperate search to find a 19-year-old woman who disappeared last week from her Orlando apartment.

“Miya, baby girl, if you can hear me, if you are seeing me, we are here, we are coming. Hold on, hold on,” the woman’s aunt, Semone Westmaas, said Tuesday.

Miya Marcano was set to fly to Fort Lauderdale Friday evening, but never boarded her flight.

When her family members got to her apartment early Saturday morning, they found a broken necklace on her floor, her room in disarray and blood on a pillow.

Marcano’s cousin told reporters Tuesday that Marcano was meticulously clean and always wore the necklace that was found broken inside her bedroom.

The cousin said there was also dirt on the floor, which was unusual because Marcano never wore shoes inside of her carpeted bedroom.

Westmaas said she also had an unsettling encounter Saturday night with the person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, Armando Caballero.

“He said, ‘Are you looking for Miya?’ I said, ‘Who are you?’ He said, ‘I’m her maintenance guy. I heard you are looking for me,’” Westmaas said.

Police said Caballero worked in maintenance at the apartment complex where Marcano also worked at. They said he made romantic advances toward Marcano that were repeatedly denied.

On Monday morning, maintenance workers found Caballero dead inside of a storage room at the Seminole County apartment complex where he lived.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report, Caballero hung himself.

Detectives continue to search for any sign of Marcano. Her family says they are hopeful they will find her, but are frustrated with clues Caballero might have held.

“He killed himself. So he was our lead to Miya and he killed himself. Miya is still missing,” Westmaas said.

Marcano’s aunt said relatives knocked on several neighbors’ doors Saturday and up to five women said they too had unsettling encounters with Caballero, some of whom said they filed complaints about him.

Police told the family they had no complaints filed with them.

Local 10 News has emailed Arden Villa Apartments, where Caballero and Marcano both worked, and is awaiting a response.