Van driver barrels through fence, falls into house pool in Miami-Dade

Flore Tome said she used to always think of her Miami-Dade County home’s outdoor area as safe. That was until the expected happened on Wednesday morning.

Flore Tome said she used to always think of her Miami-Dade County home’s outdoor area as safe. That was until the expected happened on Wednesday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flore Tome said she used to always think of her Miami-Dade County home’s outdoor area as safe. That was until the expected happened on Wednesday morning.

Her neighbor crashed through a wooden fence, barreled through her yard at a furious pace, and he and his white work van ended up in her pool.

“I heard a BOOM!”

Tome said she shudders to think what could have happened had she been having breakfast with her one-year-old granddaughter outside as they often do.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to help Tome’s neighbor near the intersection of Northwest 74th Avenue and Fifth Street.