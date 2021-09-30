Florida day care worker arrested, accused of breaking child’s leg

TAMPA, Fla. – Officials say an employee at a Florida day care center hit a 1-year-old boy and then dropped the child to the floor, causing serious injuries.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Yamirka Menendez was seen on surveillance video removing the child from a mechanical swing at the Time of Wonder Academy on Sept. 8.

Authorities say the video shows her swinging the boy in the air and dropping him, and later hitting him in the head.

His mother took him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with fractures in his leg.

Medical staff found his injuries were signs of physical abuse.

After reviewing the surveillance video, authorities decided to pursue further charges against Menendez for “forcibly” grabbing a 4-month-old and slapping the baby several times on the same day.

Her co-worker, Milagros Rodriguez, 52, was also arrested for allegedly failing to report child abuse.

Authorities said both women did not have a prior criminal history.