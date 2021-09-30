Local professional soccer player arrested for sexual battery

A professional soccer player on a local team was arrested, accused of sexual battery.

MIAMI – A professional soccer player on a team that calls South Florida home was arrested, accused of sexual battery.

He went before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday.

Jahshaun Anglin is the man charged with felony sexual battery, a far cry from his usual role as a professional soccer player with Miami FC.

The 20-year-old was arrested after a woman says Anglin tried to overpower her and force her to perform oral sex.

Police said the woman caught Anglin’s eye as a she sat on a bench on the FIU campus around midnight Monday.

The two struck up a conversation and she apparently agreed to walk with him to a nearby campus building, according to police.

That’s when things took a turn.

According to an arrest report, “…the victim refused (his advances) but the defendant made multiple attempts to force the victim to perform the sex act… even used his body and hands to (prevent) victim the from leaving.”

At some point, the woman ended up on the floor with Anglin on top until someone in a room next door heard the commotion and walked in, which startled Anglin enough to flee, according to the report.

On Wednesday a judge issued a $10,000 bond for Anglin, and a stern warning.

“In America, no means no,” the judge told Anglin.

Miami FC sent out a message saying they are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities.