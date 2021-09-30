Search for Miya Marcano fans out, with storage units also checked

While detectives are again focused on a Central Florida apartment complex where the 19-year-old college student lived and worked, volunteers have begun searching around New Smyrna Beach and Longwood where a person of interest was found dead.

While detectives are again focused on a Central Florida apartment complex where the 19-year-old college student lived and worked, volunteers have begun searching around New Smyrna Beach and Longwood where a person of interest was found dead.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Search efforts for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano are again focused Thursday at the apartment complex where she was last seen.

Residents of the Arden Villa apartments in Orange County were sent an email saying law enforcement will be entering all occupied garages and storage units throughout the day, as had been seen by drone a day earlier.

The complex is near the University of Central Florida but surrounded by a heavily wooded area.

Marcano, 19, is a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and a student at Orlando’s Valencia College. She went missing Friday, a day she was supposed to board a flight back to Fort Lauderdale.

Some family members were frustrated that detectives remained focused on the Arden Villa complex where they also spent Wednesday.

As investigators search at those apartments where Marcano lived and worked in the leasing office, volunteers have fanned out to search for her in New Smyrna Beach (about an hour northeast) and around the Longwood (Seminole County) apartment complex where Armando Caballero was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Cabellero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villa apartments, had been a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance.

Police say he used a master key to get into her apartment before she vanished.

Investigators said Caballero made romantic advances toward Marcano that were repeatedly denied.

Members of Miya’s family now want to speak to people who are friends and family of Caballero.

“To his family, if you know anything, you need to speak up,” Marcano’s cousin Caili Sue said. “No matter what information you know, you may think it’s so insignificant, if you texted Armando any time between last week and now, you said ‘hey’ and you saw that the message was delivered, provide that information.

“I truly believe that my cousin is alive,” she added.

Local 10 News obtained video that appears to show Cabellero before his death. Marcano’s family says the pink blanket he was holding in that video belongs to Miya.

When family members got to Marcano’s apartment on Saturday morning, they found a broken necklace on her floor, her bedroom in disarray and blood on a pillow. Marcano was known to be meticulously clean and always wore that necklace.

Vigil in South Florida

As the search continues in Central Florida, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Marcano’s alma mater, Flanagan High (12800 Taft Street in Pembroke Pines).