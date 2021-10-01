Homestead man arrested on child pornography charge

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 25-year-old man from Homestead was arrested Thursday on accusations that he possessed pornographic photos and videos of girls as young as 5 years old.

According to his arrest report, Martimiano Orbelio Perez-Ramirez was reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after a cyber-tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A special agent from the FDLE went to Perez-Ramirez’s home Thursday and he gave the agent consent to search his Samsung cellphone, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, the agent discovered a photo of a girl that had been reported in the cyber-tip, along with about 50 other images and 200 videos that depicted child pornography.

Authorities said the videos included girls between the ages of 5 and 7.

Perez-Ramirez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of possession of child pornography.