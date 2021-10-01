Man accused of molesting boy in Aventura, more victims possible

AVENTURA, Fla. – A man is being accused of sexually molesting a boy after driving the victim home from a haircut in Aventura, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

According to the Aventura Police Department, their department was made aware of the crime on September 11 at around 9 p.m., when the victim responded to the Aventura Police Department to file a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Aventura.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the victim was driven home by the subject, Gerald Jose Millan Gutierrez, after getting his haircut.

Nearly a block away from the victim’s home, investigators say Gutierrez pulled over and began showing the victim a video of child pornography on his cellphone.

Then, once they arrived to the victim’s apartment, Gutierrez allegedly pulled into a parking space, began showing the victim another pornographic video, and then grabbed the victim’s genitals.

Immediately, investigators say the victim then pushed Gutierrez’s hand away, at which point he grabbed the victim’s genitals for a second time.

“Aventura Police Department have reason to believe that there may be other individuals who may have been victimized by this individual,” states the alert sent out by Aventura Police Major Michael Bentolila.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rivas at (305) 466-8989 ext. 8156, or, via email at rivasc@aventurapolice.com.