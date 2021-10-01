Miami-Dade vaccination sites begin offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible residents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County has begun offering a single booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents, including seniors and healthcare workers.

Those who meet the criteria must have completed their first series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Below is a list of groups currently eligible for the booster shot:

People 65 years and older

People age 18+ in long-term care settings

People age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

People age 18+ who work or reside in high-risk settings , including:

- First responders and healthcare workers

-Education staff

-Food and agriculture workers

- Corrections workers and inmates

- Public transit workers

- Grocery store workers

- Residents of homeless shelters

“If you are over 65, work in a frontline job, or have an underlying medical condition and received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, I urge you to take the booster shot as soon as possible,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Friday. “The booster is a critical tool in our ongoing fight to protect the most vulnerable from COVID – and if the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that we must continue to take all the steps possible to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The booster shot will be given at county-supported vaccinated sites, as well as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

A valid photo ID is required, along with proof of receiving the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Click here to find a vaccination site near you.