Miami’s Flagler Street businesses receive grant money as many continue to struggle

Businesses along Flagler Street in Miami have been struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic and they've also been greatly impacted by a construction project. But on Friday, hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants were handed out.

MIAMI – It’s hard not to notice that the face of downtown Miami is changing, and with that change also comes impact, specifically on businesses that are not only dealing with the beautification efforts, but also the pandemic.

Samuel Axelrod of Flagler Luggage and Gifts has been there for 30 years.

“We have been going through tough times for the last year and a half with the pandemic and the cruise ships -- now with this -- it’s just very, very tough to stay in business,” he said.

On Friday, Commissioner Manolo Reyes presented the first $185,000 worth of grant money to the businesses along Flagler Street.

The grant was put forth by the Downtown Development Authority and the city of Miami, and is part of a bigger $800,000 pot.

“Today we are presenting them with a $5,000 check for each one of these business,” Reyes said.

But it does beg the question, just how far will $5,000 go for these struggling businesses?

Reyes said he hopes this is just one of a few checks presented.

“I know it is not such a big amount, but $5,000 over here, $2,000 that came from the county and so on and so on, it’s much better than not receiving anything,” he said.

Flagler Street is getting major renovations, including new roads and walking paths. The project is expected to take a year and a half to complete.

“I’ve been downtown since 1980 (and) this is the hardest time I’ve ever seen it,” Axelrod said. “But the renovation, we need it.”

Miami business owners interested in applying for the DDA grant can do so by clicking here.