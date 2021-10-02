Partly Cloudy icon
Armed middle school student arrested in Miami-Dade

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Kendall
This Google Maps Street View image shows the entrance to Lamar Louise Curry Middle School near Kendall West. (Google Maps)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools police officers arrested a student armed with a weapon on Thursday outside of Lamar Louise Curry Middle School near Kendall West.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, administrators received an anonymous tip and officers arrested the student before walking into the school at 15750 SW 47th St.

The district released a statement on Friday saying the student will be disciplined in accordance with the code of student conduct. The Florida Department of Education has a zero-tolerance policy on weapons.

