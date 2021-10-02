Woman killed, driver injured after early morning, single-vehicle crash in Miami Beach

A deadly crash that happened in Miami Beach is under investigation.

A deadly crash that happened in Miami Beach is under investigation.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A deadly crash that happened in Miami Beach is under investigation.

According to police, two people were in the vehicle when it crashed near Alton Road and 63rd Street.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Woman killed, driver injured after single-vehicle crash in Miami Beach

Both the male driver and female passenger were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the female was pronounced dead at the hospital. The male was still in surgery mid-morning, but authorities had no update on his status beyond that.

Roads in the area that were closed as investigators worked the crash scene have since been reopened.

Police have not said whether speed was a factor or if they think the driver was under the influence.