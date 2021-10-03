Man caught jumping on plane wing appears before judge

A 33-year-old man accused of opening an emergency exit door on an airplane before it reached the terminal at Miami International Airport, went before a judge Saturday.

Christian Segura, 33, is accused of opening the emergency exit door, jumping on the wing of a plane and jumping on to the ramp Wednesday night on a flight from Colombia to Miami.

In a video obtained by Local 10, airport personnel are looking for Segura, who allegedly told a security agent, “Help me, help me. I feel like I’m in danger as I saw bad things happening on board.”

Segura went on to say he was being followed and that is why he needed to get off of the plane.

After being arrested, Segura was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. When there, he was accused of attempting to escape by physically resisting two officers.