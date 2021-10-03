Police search for gunman after Miami Gardens double shooting

According to authorities, two people were found shot Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

According to authorities, two people were found shot Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a double shooting.

According to authorities, two people were found shot Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 183rd Street at approximately 12:51 p.m.

Police said the shooter sped away in a vehicle but crashed into a tree several blocks away.

After crashing, the gunman took off.

Authorities rushed the victims to a nearby hospital but have not provided an update on their health status.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.