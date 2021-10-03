Spirit flight bound for Fort Lauderdale forced to evacuate after striking bird

A Spirit Airlines flight heading to South Florida had to be evacuated Saturday in New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Spirit Airlines flight heading to South Florida had to be evacuated Saturday in New Jersey.

According to the airline, the plane hit a bird during takeoff from Atlantic City International Airport.

The pilot stopped the plane and ordered passengers to evacuate because of a potential engine problem.

No injuries were reported.

The flight was heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Video of the incident shows passengers moving down the inflatable slide to get off the plane while others walked around the tarmac.

Spirit said all passengers will receive a full refund and a voucher for a future flight.