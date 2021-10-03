Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Spirit flight bound for Fort Lauderdale forced to evacuate after striking bird

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Spirit Airlines flight heading to South Florida had to be evacuated Saturday in New Jersey.

According to the airline, the plane hit a bird during takeoff from Atlantic City International Airport.

The pilot stopped the plane and ordered passengers to evacuate because of a potential engine problem.

No injuries were reported.

The flight was heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Video of the incident shows passengers moving down the inflatable slide to get off the plane while others walked around the tarmac.

Spirit said all passengers will receive a full refund and a voucher for a future flight.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

