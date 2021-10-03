Woman dies after losing control of vehicle and driving into body of water in southwest Miami-Dade

A South Florida driver went on a crash course before their car plunged into a Southwest Miami-Dade body of water.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida driver went on a crash course before their car plunged into a southwest Miami-Dade County body of water.

The driver did not make it out alive.

According to authorities, the female driver was by herself when she apparently lost control of the vehicle and went into the water.

She was driving southbound on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Southwest 254th Street.

Authorities said she was in the water for about 15 minutes before divers were able to get her out and perform CPR.

She was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The body of water is about 30-feet deep.

Authorities did not provide any updates on the woman’s identity. An investigation is ongoing into what caused her to lose control and go into the water.