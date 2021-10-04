1 killed in Dania Beach shooting

Partly Cloudy icon
Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night in Dania Beach.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Second Avenue.

A BSO spokesperson said deputies responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crew transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

