Miami and Fort Lauderdale (somehow) ranked No. 4 most neighborly cities in the US

When it comes to navigating the streets and parking garages of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, some of the first things that may come to mind (in no particular order) are: traffic, road rage, the name of the French bulldog you see in your condo building daily because you know its name by heart, but not the owner’s name (who’s your neighbor), and more traffic.

Unless you’re in Little Havana, where a visit to a Cuban bakery’s ventanita will have you feeling like you’re speaking to your grandparents’ best friends, there’s a small chance you speak to your neighbors on the regular down here in South Florida.

However, according to a new report by OfferUp that analyzed which cities and states were the most neighborly in 2021, somehow, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale region of South Florida made the top 10 — not only that, it came in at No. 4 in their ranking of “America’s Most Neighborly Cities.”

Yes, No. 4. Oh, and just as shocking? The state of Florida ranks No. 8 in their ranking of “America’s Most Neighborly States.”

According to the company, OfferUp gathered their results for their third annual report by evaluating cities and states based on their communicativeness, friendliness, generosity, honesty, punctuality, and reliability.

And Miami-Fort Lauderdale isn’t the only Florida city to make the cut. Also making it into their top 20 cities list are the combined cities of Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne at No. 12, and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota) at No. 17.

Although some South Florida residents may be shocked to hear these results, it turns out living in sunny South Florida may not be so bad after all.

For the full report by OfferUp, click here.

Do you agree with their findings? Let us know below, or, email me at nlopezalvar@wplg.com.