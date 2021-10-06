Police searching for whoever stole an Amazon vehicle and got away with everything inside

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, an Amazon delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass. The Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million delivery workers, is setting its sights on Amazon. The union is voting Thursday, June 24, 2021, on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority, saying that Amazon, which is now the nations second-largest private employer, is exploiting its employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A stolen Amazon vehicle was recovered by police, but not before the person responsible got away with all the goods inside.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 101st Street after receiving a call regarding an Amazon van being stolen.

The van was later discovered in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 105th Street.

Officers quickly learned that whoever stole the van had gotten away with all of the parcels that had been inside.

Miami-Dade police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.