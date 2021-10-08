Caught on camera: Brick tossed through window narrowly misses child sleeping

A 4-year-old sleeping in his bed in a Miami Beach apartment escapes serious injury after someone throws a brick through window.

A 4-year-old sleeping in his bed in a Miami Beach apartment escapes serious injury after someone throws a brick through window.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The video is startling as a concrete paver comes careening through the window of a 4-year-old’s bedroom, breaking the glass at one family’s Miami Beach apartment.

The time stamp on the camera shows 9:35 p.m. as the child is sleeping when the 4-by-4 concrete paver smashes the window landing on the bed and barely missing the boy’s head.

The couple said a detective located footage of someone walking by and throwing it through the window of their apartment, which is just off Ocean Drive and 14th Street.

Kylie said she was shocked when she heard the frightening sound of glass shattering. When she ran into the room, she grabbed her son, Tyson.

“At first, I was super scared, and then I got angry,” Kylie told Local 10 News.

The parents said they found a shard of glass in the child’s hair.

“I’m glad my hair caught the glass,” Tyson told Local 10 News.

Had the boy been sleeping at the other end of the bed with his head near the window, the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Ad

The boy’s parents are hoping that detectives can get to the bottom of who is responsible and that an incident like this shouldn’t happen to anyone in their own home.

“Praying and saying ‘thank you.’ We’re very grateful,” Kylie said.