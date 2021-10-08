Police respond to shooting at Valero gas station, 1 person taken to hospital

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reportedly transported a victim. The story is developing.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Investigators continued to gather evidence Friday late into the afternoon at a gas station in Miami Gardens after police responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 p.m.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding a Valero gas station in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

SKY 10 captured video of the scene where a massive police presence was in and around the outside of the gas station with a primary focus on the side of the building where the shooting reportedly happened.

At the scene, shell casings remained on the ground, surrounded by evidence markers as investigators were placing evidence into brown bags.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported one person, a man, to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Miami Gardens police did not say if the shooter was still at large.