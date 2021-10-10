Driver arrested after striking Miami Beach officer on ATV

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A New York man was arrested after he hit a Miami Beach police officer with his car.
According to police, the officer was riding an all-terrain vehicle and responding to an emergency call, with his emergency equipment activated.
That’s when police said Nash Martin, 26, who was driving a 2014 Chevy Corvette, collided with the officer at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 9th Street.
It happened at approximately 4:38 a.m. Sunday.
The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a laceration on his head and road rash, but was released several hours later and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Authorities said Martin was driving with a revoked New York license and as such, should not have been behind the wheel.