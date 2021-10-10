Southwest Airlines passengers in South Florida among those impacted by hundreds of nationwide cancellations

Southwest Airlines passengers have been seeing flight delays across the country.

MIAMI – Southwest Airlines passengers have been seeing flight delays across the country.

The airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday after having around 800 nationwide cancellations on Saturday.

Air traffic control issues and disruptive weather is to blame for many Southwest Airline flights being canceled or delayed.

Southwest released a statement that read, in part:

“We experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us... We’re working diligently to accommodate our customers as quickly as possible... We apologize, and we again thank everyone for patience as we work first to be safe, and second to be as quick as possible in solving disrupted plans.”

At Miami International Airport, travelers flying to places like Baltimore, Milwaukee, Denver, Houston, and Dallas all had their flights cancelled.

The airline tweeted out that affected travelers should explore self-service rebooking options on their website.