Partly Cloudy icon
75º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SUV crashes into fire station in Miami Shores

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Miami Shores
The incident occurred on Northeast Second Street.
The incident occurred on Northeast Second Street.

An SUV slammed into the front of a Miami Shores fire station on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Northeast Second Street.

According to the driver’s sister, a previous crash launched him into the building.

“The car was going south and the other person didn’t stop,” the sister of the driver said.

Nobody was hurt but the SUV isn’t driveable.

The impact from the crash moved desks inside were people usually sit, but nobody was hurt.

Repairs could take days to make, but the fire station is operating normally.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram