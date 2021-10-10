SUV crashes into fire station in Miami Shores

The incident occurred on Northeast Second Street.

An SUV slammed into the front of a Miami Shores fire station on Saturday.

According to the driver’s sister, a previous crash launched him into the building.

“The car was going south and the other person didn’t stop,” the sister of the driver said.

Nobody was hurt but the SUV isn’t driveable.

The impact from the crash moved desks inside were people usually sit, but nobody was hurt.

Repairs could take days to make, but the fire station is operating normally.