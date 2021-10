UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested on Saturday in Broward County.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested on Saturday in Broward County.

According to records, the 28-year-old is facing felony charges of Domestic Violence and Battery.

This is the second time this year that Pena was arrested in South Florida.

He made an appearance in bond court on Sunday morning and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Pena was also arrested five months ago in Coral Springs for Robbery and Battery.