Men found with gunshot, stab wounds at Miami gas station, police say

MIAMI – Two men were hospitalized after being found with injuries at a gas station on Northwest 17th Avenue between 54th and 55th Streets on Sunday, according to the Miami Police Department.

One man appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, while another had an apparent stab wound, police said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station. A store clerk told Local 10 News that he saw a man running from the scene with a gun in his hand.

Miami Fire Rescue was requested and transported both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, detectives are trying to determine exactly what transpired between both parties as well as determine if both men were involved in an altercation with one another, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Police say all information at this point is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.