Caught on camera: Would-be burglar creeps through Davie house, packs jewelry in pillowcase

In the middle of the day in Davie, a would-be burglar sneaks around a home in Davie while people are inside.

In the middle of the day in Davie, a would-be burglar sneaks around a home in Davie while people are inside.

DAVIE, Fla. – A would-be burglar is caught on surveillance video inside a Davie home where he grabs a pillowcase from the master bedroom and fills it with jewelry.

The video was recorded on Monday, Oct. 4, in broad daylight around 4 p.m. at the home. The creeper is seen leaving the bedroom and heading toward the kitchen, but he appears startled by the sound of the garage door opening as the homeowner returns.

The video shows him leaving the pillowcase behind and sneaking out through a sliding glass door.

A child and housekeeper were in a different area of the house at the time of the incident, but they didn’t come into contact with the man, according to Davie Police.

Davie Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.