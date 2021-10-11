Former Miami-Dade judge arrested after police say he pulled gun on neighbor

A former Miami-Dade judge, who resigned from the bench last April over misconduct allegations, is being charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on his neighbor.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade judge was arrested after police said he pulled a gun on a neighbor in Coral Gables.

Miguel Fernando Mirabel, 51, is now being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said he pointed the gun during an argument Sunday at the apartment complex where he lived.

According to the arrest form, the victim said he was inside his apartment when he heard his cousin calling for him to come outside. He then said that he went downstairs to let his cousin in. That’s when the man’s cousin told him that Mirabel would not let him inside the building and said that he threatend him saying he had a gun in his apartment and would go get it.

It was then that the man said he could see Mirabel in the garage and approached him to talk. That’s when Mirabel pulled out a gun with his right hand, pointed it at him and, according to the victim, with his left hand pulled the slide of the weapon back twice.

Maribel told police that the man’s cousin had told him to open the gate and when he asked what apartment he lived in, the person told him an apartment number that didn’t exist, according to Maribel.

He said the person then became belligerent and began calling him names and that the somehow the person was able to enter the gate. That person then began approaching him and telling he he was “going to fight him,” according to the former judge. That’s when he said he pulled out his handgun and placed it behind his back. He said he told the person he was armed and the person stepped back and left. He also told police that the gun was not loaded and the safety was on.

However, a 911 call revealed the person who Maribel allegedly pointed the gun at could be heard saying: “Do not get near me, go back, and leave me alone.” The report says the victim told Mirabel the same thing four times. The 911 call also said that the victim told the operator, “he has a glock,” “he is in the garage,” and “he cocked it twice.” The victim’s statements to police coincided with the 911 call.

The former judge resigned from the bench in April due to misconduct allegations.