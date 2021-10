A man who was working to repair an elevator died and firefighters had to recover his body on Tuesday from a high-rise building in Aventura.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Officers and firefighters responded to a man’s death on Tuesday at the Harbor Village Towers in Aventura.

Officer Hans Maestre, a spokesman for the Aventura Police Department, said there was a body in an elevator shaft at 3600 Yacht Club Dr.

The victim was working on the elevator when he was injured and died, according to Maestre.

4 p.m. report

Officers and firefighters responded on Tuesday to the Harbor Village Towers in Aventura.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.