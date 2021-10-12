Partly Cloudy icon
Over $50,000 worth of cocaine discovered in Florida Keys

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Cocaine discovered in the Florida Keys.
Cocaine discovered in the Florida Keys. (Courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Thomas G. Martin)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not every day someone encounters over $50,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of the Florida Keys, but it happened to one person on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, two packages of cocaine were discovered by a Good Samaritan that washed up along the shoreline in the Florida Keys.

Once notified, U.S. Border Patrol agents took custody of the 3.5 pounds worth of cocaine, which was valued at over $50,000.

“We appreciate the community’s support,” says Martin.

